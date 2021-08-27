$387.06 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report sales of $387.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.65 million. Seagen reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $4,241,802.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,750 shares of company stock worth $18,451,372 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 67.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 6,800.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.81. The stock had a trading volume of 534,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,395. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.44. Seagen has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

