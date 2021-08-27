$4.70 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to post sales of $4.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $4.90 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $14.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.99 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $37.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PROF. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:PROF traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $14.93. 32,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Profound Medical by 86.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Profound Medical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its stake in Profound Medical by 22.0% in the second quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Profound Medical by 52.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,850 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

