46,324 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Shares of COF traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.50. 2,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,791. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.14 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

