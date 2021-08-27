$5.75 EPS Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $18.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $20.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $16.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2,382.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,090,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

RS traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,799. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.14. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

