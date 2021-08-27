59,302 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Bought by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 45,686.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,393 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,035,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,009 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 100,870 shares during the period.

Shares of IXG traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.67. 85,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,511. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $81.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.84.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

