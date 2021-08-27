595 Shares in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVA stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -191.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.83. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

