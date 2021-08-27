$6.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report sales of $6.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.98 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $6.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $25.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.61 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.28 billion to $25.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after buying an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after buying an additional 829,887 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,557,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

