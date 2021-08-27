$602.81 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report $602.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $613.00 million and the lowest is $587.10 million. Woodward posted sales of $531.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,894 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Woodward by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Woodward by 110,430.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Woodward by 1.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,172,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Woodward by 150.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,943,000 after buying an additional 209,683 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,767. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

