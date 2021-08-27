$693.23 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post sales of $693.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $669.98 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $590.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,474,000 after acquiring an additional 272,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after acquiring an additional 236,608 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

