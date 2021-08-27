7,167 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 57.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,570 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.