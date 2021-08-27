8,028 Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Certara by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $31.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.37. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.56. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,727,930 shares of company stock valued at $201,539,736 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

