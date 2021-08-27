$82.44 Million in Sales Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post sales of $82.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.84 million. QAD posted sales of $76.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $336.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.82 million to $340.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $366.23 million, with estimates ranging from $362.13 million to $373.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair lowered shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ QADA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $87.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. QAD has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $89.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.06 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QAD by 22.2% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 642,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,880,000 after acquiring an additional 116,675 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in QAD by 13.3% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 484,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,195,000 after acquiring an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QAD by 1.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in QAD by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

