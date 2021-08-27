8,420 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

IWY stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.05. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.40 and a 1 year high of $160.53.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

