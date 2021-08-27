8X8 PROTOCOL Hits 24 Hour Volume of $854,159.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $854,159.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000113 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001471 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001189 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.