9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). 9 Meters Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Shares of NMTR stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $315.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $19,347,749.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

