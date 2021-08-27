900 Shares in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Acquired by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 116,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 186,971 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SVXY traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 119,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,408. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.99.

