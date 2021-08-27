965 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,069.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 244.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.30 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10.

