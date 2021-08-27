Aavegotchi One Day Volume Tops $110.35 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $131.58 million and $110.35 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00004452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.15 or 0.00751845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00098233 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 65,013,660 coins and its circulating supply is 62,391,597 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

