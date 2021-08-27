AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,137,000 after purchasing an additional 57,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.63. 340,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,683,545. The stock has a market cap of $211.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

