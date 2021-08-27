AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $63,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6,648.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $120.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

