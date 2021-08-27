Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.70.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 217,405 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 461,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

