Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ANF traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.19. 40,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

