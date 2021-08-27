Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 215,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,933 shares.The stock last traded at $34.64 and had previously closed at $39.80.

The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

