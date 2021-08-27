ABM Industries Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ABM Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE:ABM opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,182,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after buying an additional 193,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

