Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,894 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 35,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,811. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

