ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells $2,987,614.08 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $2,987,614.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yinan Xiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Yinan Xiang sold 26,612 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $2,265,213.44.

On Friday, August 13th, Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00.

ACMR stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 311.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,988,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

