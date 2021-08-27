Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ (ADMS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

ADMS stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,318. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $204.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.70.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

