adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of adidas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the first quarter worth $179,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 11.7% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $178.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.83. adidas AG has a one year low of $147.88 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.83.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that adidas AG will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

