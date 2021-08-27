adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $178.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.83. adidas has a 12 month low of $147.88 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.83.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in adidas by 45.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in adidas by 34.1% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in adidas in the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in adidas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

