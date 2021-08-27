ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Down 60.9% in August

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the July 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADMT opened at $0.13 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering.

