ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Down 60.9% in August

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the July 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADMT opened at $0.13 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About ADM Tronics Unlimited
Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.