Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ATGE stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.57.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

