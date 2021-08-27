Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $250.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.63.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $208.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $217.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.39.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after acquiring an additional 205,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

