Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.63.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE AAP opened at $208.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.39. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,913,000 after acquiring an additional 36,137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.