Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 32.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,829 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after buying an additional 375,148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after buying an additional 199,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 99.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 139,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $4,916,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 72,344 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.96. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

