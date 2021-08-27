Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $11.06 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 6.39% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $45.32.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.