Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,876 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $230.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.61. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,511 shares of company stock worth $15,424,992. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

