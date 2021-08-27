Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,944 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $560.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $564.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $221.55 and a one year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 27,589 shares valued at $16,054,854. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

