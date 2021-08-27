Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000.

Shares of GLU stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

