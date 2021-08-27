Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 18.6% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 37,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $343,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 52,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 6.4% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 3,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $142.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.10. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $149.07.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

