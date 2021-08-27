Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $453,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $84.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

