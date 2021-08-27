Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $509,000 Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

ADS stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.49. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.57.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

