Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 172.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 528,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 334,014 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

