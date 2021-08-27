Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 45,409 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,409 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Oxford Square Capital worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 49,937 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXSQ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

