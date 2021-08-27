Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEGXF shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.04 target price (down from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.04 price target (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

