Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.00

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 165804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARPO shares. HC Wainwright raised Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

