Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Hold

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

UBS Group upgraded shares of Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Afterpay in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Afterpay stock opened at $96.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.56. Afterpay has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $124.75.

Afterpay Company Profile

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

