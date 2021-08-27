Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Hold

UBS Group upgraded shares of Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Afterpay in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Afterpay stock opened at $96.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.56. Afterpay has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $124.75.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

