Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.280-$4.310 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.86. 2,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,163. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.72. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $174.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

