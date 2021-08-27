Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

ADC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.41.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $73.31 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

