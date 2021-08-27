Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the July 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGTK opened at $0.01 on Friday. Agritek has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.
