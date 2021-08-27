Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the July 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGTK opened at $0.01 on Friday. Agritek has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Agritek alerts:

About Agritek

Agritek Holdings, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized zoned industrial and retail properties to the cannabis industry. The firm provides strategic capital and functional expertise seeking to accelerate the commercialization of its diversified portfolio of holdings.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Agritek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agritek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.