AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.00. 699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.